FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Fulton County tag office in the South Fulton Government Center in College Park is closing at 3 p.m. today due to COVID health and safety protocols. It will be closed until further notice.
Customers are advised to visit the other Tax Commissioner locations and kiosks at local Kroger stores. For more information on those locations click here.
In addition, the Georgia Department of Revenue and Motor Vehicle Division and all Fulton County tag offices will be unable to process transactions after that closing hours due to previously scheduled system upgrades. All online motor vehicle related services, including online tag renewal services and Motor Vehicle Self Service Kiosks will be unavailable after 3 p.m. today.
Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at the remaining county tag office prior to 3 p.m. Property tax and other non-motor vehicle transactions will be available at tag offices until 4:30 p.m.
Please note that Fulton County will be closed on Jan. 3, 2022, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
