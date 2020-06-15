(CBS46) – Fulton County has reopened its five tag renewal offices today with extended hours. The offices closed to the public in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s office – which overseas tag renewal – said it has waived all credit card and processing fees for tag renewal online.
People are being asked to wear masks to enter the offices and when using kiosks around the county.
The commissioner’s office said it has put in place social distancing measures to manage lines.
Kiosks are now available at the following Kroger locations:
- Kroger, 2685 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
- Kroger, 227 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
- Kroger, 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
- Kroger, 800 Glenwood Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
- Kroger, 725 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
- Kroger, 10945 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30022
For more information on tag renewal, click here.
