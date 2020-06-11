FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fulton County officials announced Thursday the reopening of tag offices across the county.
The county's tag offices will reopen on Monday, June 15 at 8 a.m. However, county officials say they will be extending hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at all locations and adding also Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maxwell Road and Greenbriar Mall locations.
All tag facilities have implemented processes to help manage lines and allow for social distancing.
Department of External Affairs Director Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez says, all credit card and processing fees for tag renewal online and at kiosk locations will be waived. She also strongly encourages customers who simply need to renew their tags immediately to use the kiosks.
Kiosks are available now at the following Kroger stores:
o Kroger, 2685 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
o Kroger, 227 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
o Kroger, 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
o Kroger, 800 Glenwood Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
o Kroger, 725 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
o Kroger, 10945 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30022
For more information go to www.fultoncountytaxes.org
