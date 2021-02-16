The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections voted Tuesday morning to terminate Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron.
Fulton County was at the center of conspiracy theories and other claims in the wake of the 2020 general election. Former President Donald Trump falsely alleged irregularities in Fulton County voting including the counting of ballots after a water line break at State Farm Arena and other unproven claims.
This is a breaking new story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest details.
(1) comment
"President Donald Trump falsely alleged irregularities in Fulton County"
So how is that falsely? Wouldn't that fact that Fulton county used a test server to count ballots and informed the public they we're done counting for the night, only to have Barron instruct them to continue be considered irregularities?
