FDA vaccine advisers vote to recommend booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine in people 65 and older and those at high risk

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration started meeting Friday morning to discuss whether many Americans need to start getting booster doses of coronavirus vaccine.

FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Fulton County Board of Health announced plans to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots at their vaccination sites.

In partnership with the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, administration of the booster shots is set to begin on Tuesday, September 24 and the Fulton County Government Center Atrium at 141 Pryor Street SW in Atlanta. The organizations noted that they would be following all CDC guidelines.

The only vaccine thus far authorized for booster dose use is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, meaning that patients who received any other type of COVID-19 vaccine for their initial first or second doses are ineligible for the booster.

Fulton County residents can visit here for details, to schedule an appointment, or to discuss the vaccine program with representatives from the Board of Health.

