The Fulton County Board of Health is set to transition to a new statewide appointment scheduling system.
As of February 9, the county waiting list for Group 1A+ appointments is closed.
County health officials expect to serve the 28,000 individuals currently on the waiting list during the transition to the statewide Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution system.
Those who are in need of a second dose appointments will be contacted directly to schedule those appointments, according to the press release.
The county released the following guidelines:
Residents over age 65 and those who do not have Internet access may call the 404-613-8150 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays for more information about the vaccine. Call volume is high at peak times. If you are not able to get through, please try again later.
Please do NOT report to the vaccine site without an appointment. No vaccines will be given without an appointment.
Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution (VRAS) is a statewide scheduling system for COVID-19 vaccines. The system is expected to launch no later than February 21. This user-friendly system will allow residents to:
- Access the appointment schedule
- Schedule online vaccination appointments 24-hours a day when their phase opens
- Schedule appointments through the COVID-19 Hotline during normal business hours
Phase 1A+ residents currently on the waitlist will maintain their current position and will continue to:
- Receive notification of appointments when your week opens
- Have access to the scheduling system to schedule your first appointment
- Schedule onsite second appointments
Non-Phase 1A+ residents currently on the waitlist/updates list will continue to stay on our updates list and will receive:
- Updates on where we are in the vaccination process
- Tips on how to use the new scheduling system
- Announcements when each phase opens up
- Link to the new scheduling system to schedule appointments
For more information on vaccine distribution in Fulton County, click here.
