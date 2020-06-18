ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- During a meeting on Thursday, Fulton County commissioners unanimously approved legislation to establish penalties for hate crimes.
The ordinance was sponsored by District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis, and it calls for criminals who target victims based on race, color, creed, age, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or national origin to face up to 60 days in jail and up to a one thousand dollar fine.
The hate crimes legislation would be enforced in the unincorporated area of Fulton County, officials told CBS46.
Commissioner Ellis said the legislation closely mirrors an earlier ordinance passed by the City of Sandy Springs.
Commissioner Ellis released the following statement:
“Fulton County is a very diverse County and that diversity represents our strength and it is well documented that hate crimes can have a heavy, negative impact on communities. As such, they deserve higher attention and penalties and while the state of Georgia is presently discussing passage of Hate Crimes legislation, and I am hopeful that this passes soon. But, counties and municipalities have an important opportunity to also lend their voice and take action with specific ordinances of their own."
