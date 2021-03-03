By a majority vote Wednesday, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners decided to retain Richard Barron, the county's Director of Registration and Elections.
Another group had previously recommended terminating Barron, but the Board of Commissioners rejected that proposal a few weeks ago and today's vote solidified Barron's job. But the Board wasn't finished when it came to elections-related business.
The Board approved a motion to table a motion that Democrats said would strip the commission from the power to hire the elections director. Finally, the board approved the appointment of Alex Wan as the new chairman of the Board of Registration and Elections. Wan replaces Mary Cooney, who recently retired.
GOP Commissioner Robert Kelly issued a statement after the vote calling for Barron's resignation:
"I call for the immediate resignation of Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron, who was fired Feb. 16 by the nonpartisan Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections which oversees him,” said Kelly. “The Democratic commissioners are disregarding the expertise and will of the independent Elections Board in the service of their own partisan agenda. Fulton County’s systemic elections-related problems have embarrassed the county and hurt voters for years – no county has a worse record. We need change and we need new leadership that can competently run elections and restore the trust of the voters. If an independent board does not have the authority to hire and fire the individuals they oversee, then there is no purpose for its existence."
