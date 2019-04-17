Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts announced on April 17 a scammer alert for all of Fulton County, Metro Atlanta and surrounding areas.
Fulton County Clerks have received several reports of phone scammers claiming to be members of the office and requesting personal information from the callers, including social security numbers and dates of birth. Some scammers have also requested funds from victims.
According to officials, the technique is known as “spoofing.”
Clerk of Courts, Cathelene "Tina" Robinson said not to be alarmed but urges "anyone who feels they have been a victim of spoofing to report it [to] their local authorities and the FCC."
To learn more about this type of scam, please visit the Federal Communications Commission at www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/spoofing-and-caller-id.
