ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Youth Commission recently welcomed a new class of young leaders.
The youth commission started 21 years ago, and provides leadership skills to high school students and education on how the local, state and federal government operate.
This year's class includes 30 students representing 14 high schools throughout Fulton County. Students are selected through an application process.
Coordinator Reginald Crossley said this year's class will focus on drug intervention and prevention workshops in schools, launching a college and career readiness app, and promoting prom safety.
"It's getting tomorrow's leaders involved today," Crossley said. "These 30 or so students become youth representatives as well as informants to their peers, community leaders, and Fulton County departments; providing youths with a voice and the space to explore and address the most prevalent concerns facing their neighborhoods, schools and less fortunate individuals."
