Fulton County's newly-elected Sheriff swears in Deputies

Fulton County's new Sheriff, Patrick Labat, is getting straight to work, swearing in Deputies and promising change within the community.
“It’s time for new leadership. The people of Georgia, the people of Fulton County want change,” said Labat regarding his duties as new Sheriff.
Labat says he’s ready to be the catalyst for change within the community, looking to instill a sense of urgency and customer service with a primary focus on crime suppression.
“I’ve felt for quite some time that crime is out of control in Fulton County, and now it is my job to put my money where my mouth is,” said Labat.
Sheriff Labat sent nearly 30 Deputies into the streets on New Year’s Eve to focus on people getting home safely.
“We want to make sure people are safe where they work, live, and play,” Labat explained, adding that if you break the law there will be consequences.
“Our hearts are bigger than our badges, and we are a part of this community, and so we don’t get any sleep; it’s time to proceed forward, and how we can be better than yesterday,” Labat said.
Ultimately, Labat ensured that community concerns are the concerns of the Sheriff's department.
“When it's said and done, I want the community to say that’s my Sheriff,” Labat said.
