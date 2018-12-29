Fulton County, GA (CBS46) District Attorney Paul Howard has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice. He is trying to force them to turn over information related to the 2016 death of Jamarion Robinson.
Robinson was shot and killed in an East Point apartment by U.S. Marshals serving a warrant. Initial investigations show he was shot 59 times.
D.A. Howard says the Federal Department of Justice has not provided critical information his office requested through the Freedom of Information Act. That's the reason for the lawsuit.
The family wants answers.
"It has been overwhelming. It has been stressful. It's holiday season time and right now my family and I are very close and that part of us is missing," said Jamarion's mother Monteria Robinson.
D.A. Howard says out of 16 officers on the scene of the shooting, his office was only allowed to briefly interview three.
"The other officers have been blocked by the Federal government. Our office has been blocked in speaking to them and asking them complete questions about this incident," said D.A. Howard.
The D.A. and Robinson's family are hoping this lawsuit brings them closer to finding the truth.
"All we ask for is that the information be released. We ask if there is nothing to hide then why not produce the information," said Monteria, "We ask for accountability."
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.