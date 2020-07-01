FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 sat down with Fulton County District Attorney candidate Fani Willis for an exclusive interview where she says she’s concerned about decisions being made by current DA Paul Howard.
“I don’t want to get slapped in the face as a district attorney because we did not do everything right,” said Willis while referencing the Rayshard Brooks case.
Howard is Willis’ former boss, he’s held the District Attorney position since 1997. During our interview, Willis weighed in on some of the controversial decisions Howard has made, including filing charges against a former Atlanta police officer.
She says, if elected, she would do things a lot differently.
“What Rayshard Brooks’ family wants is justice. They don’t want a show, they don’t want an arrest warrant, what they want is a conviction,” added Willis. She added that she has concerns about what she may have to clean up in the case.
“In order for you to get a conviction you have to do investigations correctly. So I can assure you I would have waited on the GBI‘s investigation, my investigation would’ve taken longer than four days, we would have done it properly, and if charges were decided to be brought, we would bring them in a way where we can also secure an indictment and a conviction,” said Willis referring to murder charges filed against former police officer Garrett Rolfe for his role in the shooting death of Brooks.
Willis also questions the timing of Howard’s decision to file charges against the officers, saying he has more than 100 “use of force” cases that have been sitting on his desk for years not being acted on.
“I don’t think, I know that I’ll do a better job than the current district attorney. The office as it currently functions is broken,” added Willis.
Willis has her own naysayers that question her intentions as she seeks office. She has been accused of being in bed with special interest groups after being endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Police, and according to her campaign contribution details, also received donations from the group.
Willis also received a donation from former mayoral candidate Mary Norwood, but despite her endorsements she promises she will do a better job holding those who break the law accountable.
“If I’m a pawn to anyone, it’s of God. What people who know me will tell you is that I treat everyone fairly but no one controls me. A lot of men have tried.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.