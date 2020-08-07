ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is addressing the latest controversy surrounding his office.
The State Ethics Commission fined Howard this week after he failed to disclose at least two side jobs with non-profits.
In an interview with CBS46, Howard says the problem was a matter of fixing paperwork.
"I think there should be training regarding what exactly they are expecting on those forms. Because in the time that I have served as DA, there has been no training as to what the commission expected," Howard explained. He emphasized that the issue is not a criminal matter.
Howard faces a runoff election next week against Fani Willis.
