ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fulton County DA Paul Howard is firing back at a police union that has called for his resignation in the wake of two Atlanta Police officers being fired.
In a letter Howard says, "Your request for my resignation displays for all to see how much your organization is out of touch with reality. Maybe you haven’t noticed, but in the last two weeks the world has changed."
Turmoil first broke out over a week ago when officers Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner were terminated for their alleged use of excessive force when tasing and pulling Morehouse and Spelman College students from a vehicle.
A day after the May 30 incident Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Police Chief Erika Shields addressed the incident captured by CBS46 cameras. Additionally, Howard charged both officers as well as four others connected to the incident.
On June 8 the ex officers filed a lawsuit against the Mayor and Shields, alleging their use of force was not properly investigated, nor was it excessive given the nature of their assignment.
Howard has also caught heat for quickly filing charges. The International Brotherhood of Police Officers alleges Howard failed to speak with any of the involved officers who learned of charges from local news outlets.
Howard's letter goes on to state:
"Citizens on every continent have announced that police misconduct against civilians will no longer be tolerated. I understand your organization opposes my prosecution of any police officers for any crime or deaths even when the incidents are captured by high quality video tape and involve innocent college students.
My experience with the Atlanta Police Department teaches me that the majority of its officers are upright, honest and hard working. I believe your letter represents an extreme position, inconsistent with the views of these fine policemen and women."
CBS46 has reached out to the International Brotherhood of Police Officers for the letter requesting Howard's resignation, but have yet to receive it.
