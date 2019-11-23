ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. released a statement on Monday detailing the events leading up to a Kennesaw State University women's basketball player being charged with felony murder.
Following the murder of Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne on July 16, 2019, the Atlanta Police Department identified Kamiyah Street by reviewing surveillance video captured during the homicide. Upon questioning, Street admitted her presence and participation in the death of Hubbard-Etienne. Police recognized that some form of immunity would be necessary, in this matter, if Street was to serve as a witness for the State. Accordingly, the case was forwarded to the District Attorney with Street considered as a vital witness. Our independent investigation of the shooting and its circumstances clearly indicated Street’s involvement with the death. She was subsequently indicted for Felony Murder.
In the early hours of July 16, officers responded to a person shot call at 700 McDaniel Street where they found 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne dead in a parking deck.
Kamiya Street was arrested on Thursday. Three other people wanted in the shooting -- Cortez Devon Banks, Johnerton Gilstrap, and Tabias Raynard Wells -- were arrested Saturday.
Police are still looking for a fifth suspect, Dontacus aka Dontavious Bradley. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Atlanta police.
The KSU Department of Athletics said Street has been suspended indefinitely from all athletic activities.
Street was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.