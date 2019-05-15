ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Fulton County District Attorney says it needs help as it investigates if three officer-involved shootings were justified.
Several billboards can be seen around metro Atlanta asking for witnesses to come forward with information.
"In many occasions when we present the police versions of what happened in the case there's no video or bodycam. People don't believe those versions, so that is why it's important for us to find civilian witnesses," said DA Paul Howard in a press conference.
Howard said he wants witnesses to come forward with details of a Moreland Avenue incident where a SWAT vehicle was shot a multiple times on March 13. A pick up truck drove along side SWAT when a suspect began to load and point a gun directly at the vehicle. As a result, SWAT opened fire.
The second incident that Howard wants witnesses to come forward with information in took place on January 15 near Whitehall Street and McDaniel Street. An 18-year-old was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer who is a member of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' security detail.
"We have the officer's version and those involved versions, so in many occasions there are two separate versions. We are looking for the complete versions by adding the citizens who may have observed what happened."
A third incident happened December 28 of last year along I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway where a man was shot during an altercation involving East Point Police and the city of South Fulton during a police chase.
"We're trying to do the right thing and get to the truth of what happened," added Howard.
