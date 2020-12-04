Fulton election board urges director to respond to Trump team's new claim of fraud

Members of the Fulton County Board of Elections Friday urged Elections Director Richard Barron to carve out time to investigate and respond to a video purporting to show election fraud the night of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The video, part of a presentation by Rudy Giuliani and other attorneys of President Donald Trump at a Georgia senate committee hearing Thursday, shows four cases of ballots being pulled from beneath a table and counted after Republican monitors had gone home for the evening.
Before certifying the county’s recount in the presidential race in a 3-2 vote, Fulton County Board of Elections member Aaron Johnson said, "We’ll never be able to fight the internet. We’ll never be able to fight Twitter. We’ll never be able to fight Facebook, but what we can do is find out, 'Okay, these are allegations that were made. What happened?”
Friday morning, Gabriel Sterling, voting systems manager for the state of Georgia tweeted, “The 90 second video of election workers at State Farm arena, purporting to show fraud was watched in its entirety (hours) by Georgia Secretary of State investigators.”
“It was normal processing that occurred there, as Gabe Sterling from the state explained," Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron told the board, adding that he had not seen the full video.
In a Fox News town hall last night, Governor Brian Kemp said the video reinforces his view that the secretary of state should conduct a signature audit. He also responded to the president’s criticism of him.
"I’m frustrated like he is," Kemp said. "A lot of people are. The president, as I’ve said many times, he’s a fighter. We’ve had a few battles. But nobody worked harder to support Donald Trump before November 3, and I continue to support his efforts in the campaigns any way I legally could -- post the election -- and I continue to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.