ATLANTA (CBS46)—Fulton County Registrations and Elections’ officials are hosting a mock election.
The mock election will allow residents to use the new voting equipment prior to the upcoming Presidential Primary.
The mock election will take place on February 18 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Officials said the mock election is for testing and outreach purposes.
Election officials plan to have at least two voting machines and printers at each location.
Location for the mock election include:
• North Fulton Service Center; 7741 Roswell Road, Suite 232; Sandy Springs, GA 30350
• Fulton County Government Center; 130 Peachtree Street, SW; Suite 2186 Atlanta, GA 30303
• South Fulton Service Center; 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, Room 108; College Park, GA 30349
• C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center; 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., SW; Atlanta, GA 30311
• Roswell Library; 115 Norcross Street; Roswell, GA 30075
• Adams Park Library; 2231 Campbellton Road, SW; Atlanta, GA 30311
• East Roswell Library; 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road; Roswell, GA 30076
• Alpharetta Library; 10 Park Place; Alpharetta, GA 30009
• Chastain Park Gym; 140 West Wieuca Road, NW; Atlanta, GA 30342
• Sandy Springs Library; 395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE; Sandy Springs, GA 30328
• East Point Library; 2757 Main Street; East Point, GA 30344
• College Park Library; 3647 Main Street; College Park, GA 30337
• Wolf Creek Library; 3100 Enon Road NW; Atlanta, GA 30331
