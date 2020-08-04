ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Fulton County Health Department is pushing to have COVID-19 results turned around in a few days after experiencing weeks-long delays.
Nick Elward tells CBS46 it took nine days to get results from his last COVID-19 test in Fulton County.
“From what I've heard they been getting quicker and they told me 2-4 days, so we will see,” Elward told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. He’s one of many people around Metro Atlanta who are hopeful that new improvements to testing will help stop the spread of the virus.
“When people were getting their results ten days and two weeks later it was completely messing up our ability to act on those,” said Dr. David Holland, Chief Clinical Officer, Fulton County Board of Health.
Dr. Holland tells CBS46 the Fulton County Health Department is now turning around COVID-19 test results in two days.
“With the help of the state department of health, we were able to get some additional lab bandwidth and cut that back down to a two-day turnaround,” Holland said.
This week, the Atlanta City Council approved a $7.7 million partnership with the Fulton County Board of Health to increase COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet sponsored the ordinance which will in part focus on underserved areas, especially in south Atlanta.
“The purpose is to expand COVID testing and to hire more contact tracers,” Overstreet told CBS46. “We are also expanding the support services,” she added.
When it comes to testing variety, the rapid tests—with 15 minute results-- are much harder to find since the Georgia Tech testing location closed.
Dr. Holland acknowledges there have been some concerns over test accuracy. While sensitivity has improved overall, the rapid drive-thru tests have previously been less accurate than those administered by the health department, according to doctors.
“The rapid tests are reasonably accurate,” Holland said. "The problem is they are hard to find. I am not sure where you can get them now, now that the Georgia Tech center is not there,” he told CBS46.
Holland says current tests given by Fulton County health departments are 90% accurate and labs are turning out 2,700 tests per day in Fulton County.
