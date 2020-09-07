FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fulton County schools are set to begin the first phase of face-to-face instruction Tuesday.
Only pre-k through 2nd grade are returning for now, and it’ll be on a very limited basis. It’s the first of four phases before the county returns to face-to-face instruction five days a week. Fulton County will reevaluate on three week cycles.
“It’s been challenging, because at this point all of us have been home now for six months,” Jennifer Chapman said.
Chapman is a stay-at-home mother of three. Her two daughters, ages six and ten are currently doing virtual learning.
This week parents have the option to send their pre-k through second graders back to school. For now, it’s just once a week for 90 minutes, but Chapman considers it a big step forward.
“My first-grader said to me one day, ‘mom were you ever afraid that you weren’t going to see your friends again?'” Chapman said.
Phase-in face-to-face instruction is optional, but Chapman says her daughter’s elementary school told them 70 percent of families are sending their kids back. For the students who plan to return in-person, masks will be required.
“We have to get our healthy kids back in schools and not keep them isolated at home,” Chapman said.
While Chapman feels strongly about the value of face-to-face learning, she understands there are parents who come from a different point of view.
“I like that there’s an option,” Chapman said. “If you don’t feel safe sending your children to school you can continue to do the virtual learning.”
The question remains – can parents expect the quality of virtual instruction to keep their kids learning at the same pace as those who return to school?
