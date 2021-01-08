The Fulton County Solicitor-General announced Friday it will dismiss some of the cases from the summer protests in Atlanta.
For several nights, demonstrators walked through the streets from Centennial Olympic Park to Woodruff Park and up to the Georgia Dome to show solidarity against the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Rashard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
While some of the nights were peaceful, others were violent, as police cars were burned, fire trucks vandalized and store fronts damaged. During some of the peaceful protests, the solicitor’s office stated it assigned prosecutors, who with Atlanta police, worked with the protest group during the demonstrations. Through a review of cases, the solicitor’s office felt some of the cases qualified for dismissal.
"It was determined that although the arresting agency may have had probable cause to effectuate arrests, it is in the best interest of justice to dismiss these identified cases and to also remove it from the record of the offenders. These dismissals are in line with our office’s philosophy of justice," according to the solicitor's press release.
The office said it hopes that these citizens will remain within the lawful bounds of society when exercising their constitutional rights.
