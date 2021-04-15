Organizers for a major Atlanta festival announced they are planning to hold in-person events in October.
According to a spokesperson, The Atlanta Pride Committee said they are planning to hold an in-person event over the festival dates in October.
“At this time, the city of Atlanta, Office of Special Events, is accepting applications for only Class E Events. We are hopeful this means that our event class, Class A, is in queue and they will begin accepting those applications over the next few months.” said Jamie Fergerson, executive director, Atlanta Pride Committee. “We are planning accordingly and as a result, we will open both the vendor market and parade for RESERVATIONS next week.”
Organizers said they are working closely with the city and public health officials to plan a COVID safe festival.
Current festival COVID guidelines include:
- Social distancing and mask mandates for everyone on festival grounds
- Hand washing stations to be placed throughout the park for the duration of the festival
- A COVID compliance officer to monitor events
“The last year has certainly been challenging,” said Fergerson. “However, we are confident that when allowed by the city, we will be ready to go back into Piedmont Park and create a safe and healthy environment for the 2021 festival. Of course, if that does not happen, we will be ready to return to virtual programming - but we know that our community is looking forward to an in-person event. As long as it is safe to do so, this is our plan.”
Festival organizers said more information will be released on April 19 at www.atlantapride.org.
CBS46 has partnered with the Atlanta Pride throughout the years. CBS46 aired the Atlanta Pride 50 year anniversary on Peachtree TV.
