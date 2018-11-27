Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Super Bowl LIII is right around the corner with only 82 days until kick-off, but preparations for the big game can already be seen around Atlanta.
Ten artists have been commissioned by arts and advocacy group WonerRoot and the Super Bowl Host Committee to install 30 murals around downtown Atlanta. On Tuesday, eight of the 30 sketches were released.
The 30 murals will comprise "Off The Wall: Atlanta's Civil Rights & Social Justice Journey," an art initiative that includes "murals, media and community conversations."
"With the eyes of the world on Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, we want to embrace our city's rich civil rights heritage and bring people together to celebrate the unique diversity of out city in a lasting way," said Brett Daniels, COO, Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee.
Murals can be found in neighborhoods including Vine City, English Avenue, Ashview Heights, Castleberry Hill, Sweet Auburn corridor, in the downtown district.
