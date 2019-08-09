COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, and Elizabeth Warren will make their way to Georgia for the Young Leaders Conference next week.
The conference, set for August 15-17, will hold a presidential forum that features the aforementioned candidates along with former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro. Additional attendees will include pastors from "mega-churches" and others including the Reverend Al Sharpton.
According to the organizers, the YLC attracts "more than 5,000 national and global influences representing more than 40 states, and ten countries."
Recent polling has put Senator Elizabeth Warren within striking distance of front-runner, former Vice-President Joe Biden. Senator Sanders has also been among the top three or four candidates in most polling of Democratic voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.