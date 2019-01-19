FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Ghadir Taher was in her home country of Syria working as an Arabic interpreter when she was killed in a suicide bombing on Wednesday.
On the phone Friday, her younger brother was devastated about losing his closest friend.
"We were pretty much together our whole lives up until she left and I left too," Ali Taher said on the phone. "We left Atlanta the same week. I went to Seattle. She went to Syria," he added.
Ali says his sister who spoke Arabic and English was in Syria for work.
Her friend Yair Franco told CBS46 that Taher studied International Business at Georgia State University after graduating from Tri-Cities High School. Franco says her friend and former classmate was a contract worker with the Department of Defense and loved to cook for her team.
"She loved what she did," Ali Taher said. "Her words were, 'It's not easy what I do, but I love it, and I'm good at it.'"
Monte Norwood volunteered at Taher's alma mater, Tri-Cities High School. His children were her classmates and good friends.
"She liked to talk about helping people," Norwood said. "She wanted to know about problems, what you thought about social situations. She was just very bright and on top of her world," Norwood said.
Taher's former classmates who are planning their 10 year reunion at Tri-Cities, are now working on memorial plans for their brave fallen friend.
"She was one of those people that if she felt like she could make a difference, she would make a difference," Kweysha Kitchens said. "I know she doesn't want us to be too sad about it, but I know that however she went, I know she went fighting for a cause."
Norwood says he's been in tears about Taher's death and can't imagine what her family is going through.
"I'm just profoundly sad and shocked that it ended like this," Norwood said. "I just want to embrace them, but I hope they find peace and comfort and love in her memory."
The Taher family was headed to Dover Air Field Friday night where their daughter's body will be taken. They are planning a burial for her at a date that has not yet been determined.
