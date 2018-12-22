Overcome with emotion, David Mitchell Junior spoke fondly of his beloved niece who was killed in this plane crash in Northwest Atlanta.
"Her Dad, my brother is out in Houston and her mother is in Memphis where she was headed back to," explained Mitchell.
Danielle Mitchell, 32, was a mother of three, engaged to be married in March and can be seen in a photograph obtained by CBS46 which was taken on the plane moments before it went down.
Also, killed in the crash. Wei Chen, the owner of the plane and CEO of Sunshine Enterprise in Memphis. Chen and Mitchell worked together.
"Throughout the investigation process we’ll look into the man, the machine and the environment. Our preliminary report will be released in about 10 days," said Heidi Kemmer, NTSB Air Safety investigator.
Investigators located the cockpit voice recorder and will be examining maintenance records. Federal officials said it will take about 18 months to complete the full investigation. Meanwhile the Mitchell family has been torn apart.
"She was a brilliant, smart person, she loved her kids and she will be missed by her family."
CBS46 has also learned that Danielle Mitchell had planned to return to Atlanta to spend the holidays with family.
