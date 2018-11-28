lexington apt fire
Source: Blythe Argenbright

East Point, GA (CBS46) Four apartment units were destroyed in a fire at The Lexington Wednesday afternoon.

At least 11 people at the complex located in the 30300 block of Washington Road will receive emergency assistance from the Red Cross.

No word on what caused the fire.

