Fulton County, GA (CBS46) With just about a month left until kickoff, people around Atlanta are wondering when the city will begin to look like it's hosting Super Bowl 53.
If you look around the city you may ask yourself where are the banners, the signs and billboards?
CBS46 set out in search of those answers and found out it's already starting to happen on a small scale, and that the signage and billboards will be increasing day-by-day.
Brett Daniels, Chief Operating Officer of the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee, says signs and larger decorations will be going up around buildings in downtown Atlanta.
"The signage will start going up around the campus here. You will see fence lines going up ," said Daniels.
Buildings like the Westin Hotel, American Cancer Society and others are set to get their huge banners starting January 10th. Centennial Olympic Park will start seeing equipment loading in where the NFL Live Free concerts will be held.
"We've actually got some of the first contractors and vendors show up today to start doing some of the site walks. They will start loading tonight and even tomorrow you will start to see things changing around the Congress center campus," explained Daniels.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.