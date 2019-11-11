ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is recovering at Emory University Hospital after undergoing a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain.

Carter underwent surgery Tuesday morning to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hemotoma. According to the Carter Center, there were no complications.

Carter will remain in the hospital as long as advisable for observation. He was admitted on Monday for the surgical procedure.

Statement on President Carter’s Health pic.twitter.com/Yn8iIYVWZc — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019

A spokesperson for the Carter Center issued the following statement:

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls. The procedure is scheduled for tomorrow morning. President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.

In mid October, President Carter fell while at his home in Plains, Georgia. He suffered a "minor pelvic fracture" and was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for treatment.

Earlier in the month Carter, who served as president from January 20, 1977 to January 20, 1981, fell and hit his head at his home, which resulted in 14 stitches. Hours later he traveled to Nashville for a speaking engagement.