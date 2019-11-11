ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital Monday evening to undergo a procedure.

A spokesperson for the Carter Center issued the following statement:

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls. The procedure is scheduled for tomorrow morning. President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.

In mid October, President Carter fell while at his home in Plains, Georgia. He suffered a "minor pelvic fracture" and was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for treatment.

Earlier in the month Carter, who served as president from January 20, 1977 to January 20, 1981, fell and hit his head at his home, which resulted in 14 stitches. Hours later he traveled to Nashville for a speaking engagement.