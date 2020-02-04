ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The coronavirus is bad for business. Douglas Kaye knows first-hand.
“It’s daunting,” he told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson. “Logistically it’s a challenge.”
Kaye is the CEO of Police Security Flashlights. The company is based in Alpharetta, where marketing and purchasing is done. All products are manufactured in China.
“China is the world’s supermarket,” Kaye said. “The world depends on them to get back to business.”
Right now, business is being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Kaye’s team overseas can’t get back to work.
“The problem is they have to figure out a way to get back to Shanghai and handle the 14-day period that the government is wanting to keep them in isolation.”
Kaye said it may take a bit longer for products to reach the U.S. due to China’s current transportation restrictions.
“We’re hearing it’s supposed to be almost a month delay,” Kaye explained. “Sometime toward the end of February.”
Police Security flashlights are in 40-thousand retail stores including Lowe's and Auto Zone. There is a lot at stake if the virus continues to halt dealings in China, the world’s number two economy.
“The biggest challenge is probably unknown, what we don’t know is going to happen over the next two-to-four weeks. We’re hoping that they’re able to solve the health problems obviously and get people back to work but it’s really the unknown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.