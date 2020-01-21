Local firefighter found dead at station

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cities of Roswell and McDonough mourn the loss of a firefighter Tuesday. Roswell Fire Chief Ricky Burnette issued a statement announcing the death of firefighter John Kevin Cash. The Roswell Police Department is investigating the incident. Cash’s body was discovered around 10 a.m. during an inspection of his room at the station.
Cash worked a part-time job with Roswell Fire. He had been a member of McDonough Fire Department since 2001. McDonough Fire Department released this statement Tuesday:
“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of a brother. Firefighter/EMT John "Kevin" Cash passed away this morning while working his part-time job with Roswell Fire Dept. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter, and the rest of his family, as well as his Roswell FD brothers and sisters. Kevin has been a dedicated member of McDonough Fire since 2001 and will be sorely missed.”
Roswell Fire Chief Burnette stated that the fire department appreciates all the prayers, condolences and support during this difficult time. They ask the public to allow family and fire department to mourn. It will release funeral arrangements as soon as they are finalized.
