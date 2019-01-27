ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is kicking ofF the Super Bowl week in a special way by hosting a city-wide charitable effort.
“We are partnering with the city, it’s one city, one Atlanta, and this is all about getting soles to the Atlanta community,” said Roberta Shields, the President of the Ludacris Foundation.
To help kick off Super Bowl week, the Ludacris Foundation and the city are teaming up to ensure the underserved in our community are part of the celebration. Volunteers delivered shoes to those who couldn’t travel but live in the city of Atlanta.
“There are a lot of people who are underserved that wear whatever someone gives them," added Shields. "It’s very rare that they get a shoe that fits them."
Other volunteers helped sort and distribute the donated shoes to those in need at the MLK Junior Recreation Center.
“In honor of the Super Bowl, we are partnering with them to make sure our constituents, homeless, children in foster care, underserved families have shoes on their feet,” Shields said.
“I love the slogan, sole of our city, because we do want to show the world that Atlanta has a soul, we look after our homeless, we look after our underserved, we look after our young people in foster care,” added Shields.
The Mayor says their goal is to collect 1,500 pairs of shoes while helping support healthy lifestyles, comfort and confidence.
“There’s been a lot of talk about this game that’s coming to town next week, the Super Bowl, and I’m so grateful that with all the excitement and the high price ticket items happening throughout the week, that we’ve taken time to show how much we care about people who probably will never get an opportunity to go into the stadium,” said Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
