ATLANTA -- While you're enjoying all of the thrills and spills at the annual NFL Experience, come and visit the CBS46 booth to meet some of your favorite anchors and reporters.
Starting Saturday, various CBS46 personalities will be at the NFL Experience to meet and greet viewers and NFL fans. The booth opens at 10am Saturday and a full schedule can be found below.
Note: the schedule is subject to change
SAT 1/26
10a-1p
ADAM HARDING
1p-4p
VINCE SIMS
SHON GABLES
4p-7p
JULIE SMITH
THOMAS ROBERTS
7p-10p
BRITTANY EDNEY
SUN 1/27
10a-1p
JENNIFER VALDEZ
TRACYE HUTCHINS
1p-3p
SHARON REED
GURVIR DHINDSA
3p-5p
ASTRID MARTINEZ
ELLA DORSEY
5p-8p
AIYANA CRISTAL
ADAM MURPHY
MON 1/28
3p-5p
RODNEY HARRIS
REBEKKA SCHRAMM
5P-8P
BOBETH YATES
JASMINA ALSTON
TUE 1/29
3p-5p
JULIE SMITH
MIKE DUNSTON
5P-8P
MELISSA STERN
WED 1/30
3p-5p
HAYLEY MASON
BRITTANY EDNEY
5P-8P
MEGHAN PACKER
8p-10p
ASHLEY THOMPSON
THUR 1/31
3p-5p
ADAM HARDING
REBEKKA SCHRAMM
5P-8P
ADAM MURPHY
BOBETH YATES
8p-10p
VINCE SIMS
MEGHAN PACKER
FRI 2/1
10a-1p
DANIEL WILKERSON
JASMINA ALSTON
1p-4p
JENNIFER VALDEZ
GURVIR DHINDSA
4p-7p
BOBETH YATES
MELISSA STERN
7p-10p
VINCE SIMS
HAYLEY MASON
SAT 2/2
10-10P
10a-1p
GURVIR DHINDSA
TRACYE HUTCHINS
1p-4p
KAREN GREER
SHON GABLES
4p-7p
SHARON REED
THOMAS ROBERTS
7p-10p
PAUL OSSMANN
RODNEY HARRIS
SUN 2/3
1P-3P
DANIEL WILKERSON
ADAM HARDING
3P-5P
KAREN GREER
ELLA DORSEY
