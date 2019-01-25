CBS46
Source: WGCL

ATLANTA -- While you're enjoying all of the thrills and spills at the annual NFL Experience, come and visit the CBS46 booth to meet some of your favorite anchors and reporters.

Starting Saturday, various CBS46 personalities will be at the NFL Experience to meet and greet viewers and NFL fans. The booth opens at 10am Saturday and a full schedule can be found below.

Note: the schedule is subject to change

SAT 1/26

  

10a-1p

ADAM HARDING

 

1p-4p

 VINCE SIMS

SHON GABLES

4p-7p

JULIE SMITH

THOMAS ROBERTS

7p-10p

BRITTANY EDNEY

 
   

SUN 1/27

  

10a-1p

JENNIFER VALDEZ

TRACYE HUTCHINS

1p-3p

SHARON REED

GURVIR DHINDSA

3p-5p

ASTRID MARTINEZ

ELLA DORSEY

5p-8p

AIYANA CRISTAL

ADAM MURPHY

   

MON 1/28

  

3p-5p

RODNEY HARRIS

REBEKKA SCHRAMM

5P-8P

BOBETH YATES

JASMINA ALSTON

   

TUE 1/29

  

3p-5p

JULIE SMITH

MIKE DUNSTON

5P-8P

MELISSA STERN

 
   

 WED 1/30

  

3p-5p

HAYLEY MASON

BRITTANY EDNEY

5P-8P

MEGHAN PACKER

 

8p-10p

ASHLEY THOMPSON

 

   

THUR 1/31

  

3p-5p

ADAM HARDING

REBEKKA SCHRAMM

5P-8P

ADAM MURPHY

BOBETH YATES

8p-10p

VINCE SIMS

MEGHAN PACKER

   

FRI 2/1

  

10a-1p

DANIEL WILKERSON

JASMINA ALSTON

1p-4p

JENNIFER VALDEZ

GURVIR DHINDSA

4p-7p

BOBETH YATES

MELISSA STERN

7p-10p

VINCE SIMS

HAYLEY MASON

   

SAT 2/2

10-10P

 

10a-1p

GURVIR DHINDSA

TRACYE HUTCHINS

1p-4p

KAREN GREER

SHON GABLES

4p-7p

SHARON REED

THOMAS ROBERTS

7p-10p

PAUL OSSMANN

RODNEY HARRIS

   

SUN 2/3

  

1P-3P

DANIEL WILKERSON

ADAM HARDING

3P-5P

KAREN GREER

ELLA DORSEY

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.