ATLANTA – Atlanta appears to be bucking the recent trend of Super Bowl host cities seeing a decline in direct spending, according to PriceWaterhouseCooper predictions.
PwC said Super Bowl LIII is expected to generate approximately $190 million in direct spending by the National Football League, businesses, visitors, and media in the Atlanta metro area.
The Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is just the latest major event held there. The SEC Championship football game along with the College Football National Championship football game have both been held there in recent years and in 2020, the NCAA Final Four will come to Atlanta.
“Atlanta is a city deeply committed to advancing the socioeconomic opportunities for those that proudly call it home,” said Crawford Pounds, managing partner for PwC’s Southeast Market. “With a new stadium and significant development to many of the city’s neighborhoods since Atlanta last hosted the Super Bowl, the economic impact that comes with the game will further invigorate community growth and allow us to continue improving the lives of those that touch the city.”
The last time the Super Bowl was held in Atlanta, the city took in approximately $163 million in direct spending. That would make the city’s 2019 take approximately $37 million more than the last Super Bowl in 2000.
Perhaps even more impressive, according to Mike Keenan, PwC’s Sports Practice Leader, Atlanta is expected to make about $20 million more in direct spending than last year’s host city, Minneapolis. It Atlanta’s haul matches or exceeds PwC’s prediction, it will have the second or third most direct spending in the last four Super Bowls. Santa Clara had the most direct spending with $231 million for Super Bowl.
Keenan said several factors could influence direct spending related to the Super Bowl including things like participating teams, local market attributes, national economic conditions, scheduled corporate and other activities.
