Church’s Chicken in East Point is shut down temporarily following Wednesday’s roof leak.
The fast-food restaurant located on 911 Cleveland Avenue will reopen its doors when repairs are complete.
"The health and safety of everyone in East Point is paramount", said Corey Thornton, East Point Fire Chief.
The Fire Department suspended business operations until further notice.
CBS46 News reached out to Church's corporate headquarters for a statement.
We will update as details are made available.
