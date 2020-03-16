ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Armed with a battery-operated forehead thermometer, a doctor conducted temperature checks on state lawmaker's before they could enter in to a special session at the State Capitol Monday.
The House and Senate was tasked with approving Governor Kemp’s public health emergency declaration on the coronavirus through a special session vote.
“This is an unprecedented situation that has confronted us,” said House Speaker David Ralston.
The House and Senate quickly realized they weren't on the same page about the declaration that open up all state resources to fight the spread of COVID-19.
“I guess something changed last night,” Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, told CBS46.
The House’s version called for lawmakers to return to the Capitol in 30 days to approve any possible extension on the emergency declaration. The Senate’s version would give the governor authority to renew it on his own without lawmakers re-ratifying. That key difference sent lawmakers into nearly 8 hours of debate.
“I believe that in 30 days, if we need to continue and renew the emergency, then the legislative branch is more than capable, as we did today, of coming back in and doing the people’s work,” Allen explained.
Finally, both chambers agreed on a version that would last through April 15th. On that date, lawmakers would return for another special session to review the state of emergency. If lawmakers can't return to the capitol, Governor Kemp can make a decision to end it or extend it without them.
“Continue to pray for your families; God will get us through this,” said Speaker David Ralston.
The declaration would make GEMA and Homeland Security the lead agency of the coronavirus emergency. The departments would be in charge of coordinating all public health matters. Under the declaration, all hospitals--public and private-- must fully comply with the Governor. It also bans price gouging of goods and services needed to help fight the coronavirus.
