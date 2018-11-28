Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Imagine having to build a three-tier, 72,000 square foot party venue for the Super Bowl. Well, that's the case for crews commissioned to build a temporary building at Atlantic Station.
"We are going to be changing the skyline of Atlanta right here in Atlantic Station," said Jack Murphy.
The building is part of DirectTV's Super Bowl Saturday party.
"We want to have the skyline. We want to have accessibility from different parts of the city. So you got Buckhead, you got downtown, you got Midtown," added Murphy.
Between now and the Saturday before the big game, the venue will be built. It will take nearly 28,000 man hours to put up and then take down the venue in two months.
The headliner for this event is the Foo Fighters. There will be about 6,000 general admission tickets sold starting November 30.
