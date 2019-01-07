FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) With nearly 4,500 hotel rooms in Midtown, the area is expected to be a hot site for visitors in town for Super Bowl 53. Those who live in the area are already being advised to prepare for the big weekend.
"The whole town is going to feel like a really big party," said Maya Lawrence, who lives in Midtown.
"For people who live in the neighborhood it can be kind of a pain," siad Jamie Iredell, who also lives in Midtown.
The Midtown Alliance, a non-profit membership organization of businesses and community leaders, is putting out advice to people that live and work in Midtown on how to survive Super Bowl 53.
"This is 10 days, 150 events, clost one million people coming over that time to our city," explained Kevin Green, President of Midtown Alliance. "You might want to call ahead because a lot of restaurants are booked for private events or booked up for the Super Bowl and that's great news for our city and our restaurants."
Traffic will also be issue.
"There are going to be a lot of people on the streets. A lot of visitors on the street trying to find their way around. And if at all possible take transit."
