ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – KIPP WAYS Academy has been evacuated due to fumes.
According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, several students were impacted. Officials have not yet said what type of fume was leaked or what caused it.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
