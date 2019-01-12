ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Some furloughed workers may find relief during the government shutdown through a $50,000 fund donated to St Vincent de Paul Georgia, an organization that provides assistance to those in needs.
The funds were donated by the Georgia Power Foundation to assist workers who are furloughed, unpaid federal workers and contractors in Georgia.
"At Georgia Power, we believe in helping our neighbors . We understand the shutdown may have affected federal workers, contractors and their families across the state, said Paul Bowers, Georgia Power Chairman, President and CEO.
Impacted families can email gapowerassistancefund@svdpgeorgia.org to request assistance.
Each email should include:
- Requestor's name
- Contact information (address, email and phone number)
- Brief summary of situation
"We hope this partnership with St. Vincent de Paul Georgia will help provide some peach of mind during this time," added Bowers.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
