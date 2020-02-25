DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—Residents in several DeKalb Counties who need heating assistance can receive help from a local organization.
Citizens living in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties are eligible for assistance from the Georgia Department of Human Services through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Eligible residents will be able to apply for a one-time heating assistance of either the $350 or $400 programs to help with the high cost of heating bills.
Applicants may receive only one payment per program each year.
Residents are encouraged to apply online at https://pcaction.org/ or by calling (404) 537-4300.
All potential clients that heat their homes with natural gas, electricity, propane, wood, kerosene, or coal, and meet the income guidelines of 60% of the median household income for Georgia, and are able to provide the following information may apply:
• Proof of income for all household members 18 years of age and older for the last 30 days; 90 days if irregular income. If no income, a Zero Income Form will be provided at the time of your appointment. All household members with no income must be present during the appointment time to complete this form.
• Most recent home heating bill
• Most recent electric bill.
• Verification of social security cards for all household members or some other legal proof of SS number.
• Tax returns are not an acceptable document
• Valid ID for all household members 60 years and older.
• A Secure and Verifiable document is needed for the person applying for the household only to prove identity and citizenship.
• Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of these documents, along with the originals, will expedite wait time at application intake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.