ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46/CNN) A funeral will be held Saturday for Alexis Crawford, the Clark-Atlanta student found dead last week in a park in DeKalb County.
Crawford, 21, vanished from her off-campus apartment more than a week ago. Her death was the result of asphyxiation, the Atlanta Police Department said Saturday in a news release that cited the medical examiner's office.
Police identified the suspects as Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley -- both 21. One of the two suspects led investigators to where her body was found, Police Chief Erika Shields told reporters.
"While a motive has not been clearly established, the department did take a police report from Alexis Crawford on October 27, and this is a few days prior to her being reported missing," Shields said. "In this report, Alexis described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley."
Jones is the victim's roommate and friend, police said. Brantley is the boyfriend of Jones. He's expected to appear in court Monday morning.
Meanwhile, dozens gathered at Clark Atlanta University Sunday evening to remember Alexis.
"The mood has been very hard," said Levon Campbell, Student Government Association president. "A lot of students have been trying to take into account what happened and just find answers to things we can't find answers to."
As Crawford's family prepares to bury her, the Clark Atlanta community sent words of encouragement and support.
"Whenever Clark Atlanta University has difficult times, we always come together to uplift one another through these times," Campbell said.
The funeral for Crawford will be held on Saturday at Hill Chapel Baptist Church in Athens, beginning at 12 p.m. The church is at 1692 Hancock Avenue in Athens.
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home is accepting contributions from anyone who wants to help her family.
Also, according to Clark Atlanta officials, counselors will remain on campus to help students, if needed.
