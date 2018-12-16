The first of two funeral services for fallen DeKalb County Police officer Edgar Flores, killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop, will take place Tuesday.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church on Mt. Vernon Road in Dunwoody.
A second service will be held on Wednesday, December 19 at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.
Internment will be held on Wednesday in the Yonah Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
Officer Flores was fatally shot on Thursday during a routine traffic stop. The GBI says Flores pulled 33-year-old Brandon Taylor over on Candler Road. Officers said Taylor got out of his car and ran from Flores. Officers said Taylor then opened fire and shot Flores several times.
K9 officer Indi was also shot during the exchange. He was critically injured but has since been released from the animal hospital and is continuing to recover.
Also, a GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.