ROCKDALE Co., GA (CBS46)—The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for prayers after the death of one of its investigators.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office wrote Investigator John Cole Haynie passed away after a month’s long battle with the flu.
Investigator Haynie passed away Saturday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, Haynie worked in the Uniform Patrol Division for five years, as well as an investigator with the Special Investigations Gang Unit.
In 2019, he was transferred to the Judicial Services Divisions, where he served as a fugitive investigator.
In the Facebook post, Sheriff Eric Levett wrote, “we have lost a brother, a friend, a husband, and a servant of our community.
And with that, we mourn. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office sends our deepest thoughts and prayers to Cole’s family."
The sheriff’s office has placed Investigator Haynie’s vehicle in front of the sheriff’s office located at 911 Chambers Drive NW in Conyers to receive flowers, cards and other mementos.
Officials said Haynie is the fifth person to die from the flu.
The funeral arrangements for Investigator Haynie are as follows:
Thursday, January 30, 2020:
Family Viewing From 5PM-6PM
Public Viewing From 6PM-8PM
Friday, January 31, 2020:
Public Viewing From 11AM-12PM
Funeral Service Beginning At 1PM
All viewings and the funeral will be held at First Baptist Conyers located at 2100 Highway 138 NE, Conyers, Georgia 30013.
Further information will be forthcoming regarding escorts and funeral procession details.
