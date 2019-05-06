ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- A funeral service will be held Monday, May 13 for Fulton County Commissioner Emma Darnell.
Darnell passed away at her Atlanta home Sunday.
Her family confirmed that a funeral service will be May 13 at 11am at Jackson Memorial Church, 534 Fairburn Rd in Atlanta.
She served on the Board of Commissioners since 1992. During her time on the board, she was known as an advocate for the county's senior citizens.
In the 1970s, Darnell served as an official for the City of Atlanta, and wrote the city's first minority business plan.
