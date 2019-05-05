COWETA COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- A Coweta County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed Tuesday night will be laid to rest Wednesdsay.
Investigators say 26-year-old Edmond Irvin was shot and killed as the result of an argument between family members. Deputy Irvin was off-duty at the time.
The suspect, 17-year-old Danny Long, is the deputy's cousin. Long is being held in jail without bond.
A viewing will be held for Deputy Irvin on Tuesday, at Saint Smyrna Baptist Church in Newnan. His funeral will be Wednesday morning.
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has a donation page to start a trust for Irvin's unborn child. The baby is due in September. The department wants to provide the baby with the chance for a college education. If you want to donate, click here.
previous story: Teen arrested in shooting death of off-duty officer cousin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.