Stockbridge, GA (CBS46) Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman, her teenage son and her unborn child, all killed at their Henry County home last week.
It all started around 11 a.m. on Thursday at the home on the 300 block of Eagle Court in the Eagle Ridge subdivision in Stockbridge.
Henry County Police came to the home and tried to enter.
After they didn't get a response, officers entered the home and were shot, allegedly by Anthony Bailey, Jr., who 39 year-old Sandra White’s family said was her boyfriend and father of her unborn child.
The injured officers retreated from the house and that’s when the hours long standoff began.
The standoff saw multiple shots being fired from the home at officers.
After 17 hours, officers then entered the home and found the bodies of Sandra, her son Arkeyvion and Anthony Bailey Jr.
Police said the wounded officers, Taylor Webb and Keegan Merritt, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
“I don’t know what to say. If you come over to your sister’s house and you see her dead in the garage and then you wait from 11 o’clock in the morning until now you find out all three of them are gone,” said Sandra's sister, Anetria White.
Sandra was a registered nurse and was eight months pregnant at the time. Arkeyvion was a student at Dutchtown High School where he also played football.
A vigil was held in their honor on Saturday outside of Stockbridge City Hall.
Grief counselors are on hand at the school Monday as students and teachers return from Spring Break.
Meanwhile, funeral arrangements have been announced.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Campbellton Road in Atlanta.
