ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Funeral arrangements have been set for Alpharetta Police Officer Clinton Martin after passing away from complications to COVID-19.
Visitation has been scheduled for July 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at North Point Community Church, 4350 North Point Pkwy. in Alpharetta.
The following day, a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the same location.
There will also be a procession held for Officer Martin on Friday. If you would like to pay tribute, you are asked to stand on the side of Old Milton Parkway, from Roswell Street to North Point Parkway.
Traffic delays are expected both Thursday and Friday around North Point Community Church.
On Wednesday, July 21, there will be a burial service at Georgia National Cemetery, starting at 11:30 a.m. The cemetery is located at 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr. in Canton.
If you would like to make a donation in Officer Martin's honor, you can click here.
